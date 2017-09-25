Russia downplays threat of US strike on N Korea

AFP, MOSCOW

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov yesterday said that the US would not carry out a strike on North Korea because it knows Pyongyang has nuclear bombs.

“The Americans won’t carry out a strike on [North] Korea because it’s not that they suspect, they know for sure that it has nuclear bombs,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russia’s NTV television that aired yesterday.

“I’m not defending North Korea, I’m just saying that almost everyone agrees with such an analysis,” he said.

Lavrov said the crisis can only be resolved with a softer approach.

“Only with caresses, suggestion and persuasion,” Lavrov said, when asked how.

He said that if US did not take the same approach, “we could drop into a very unpredictable nosedive and tens if not hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens of South Korea, but also North Korea, of course, and Japan will suffer — and Russia and China are nearby.”

The interview aired after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was “deeply concerned” at the escalation of tensions.

Peskov also criticized what he called “an exchange of rather rude statements replete with threats.”

The Russian comments came after US bombers and fighter escorts on Saturday flew to the farthest point north of the border between the two Koreas by any such US aircraft this century.

The Pentagon said the mission in international airspace showed how seriously US President Donald Trump takes North Korea’s “reckless behavior.”

“This mission is a demonstration of US resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat,” US Department of Defense spokesman Dana White said in a statement.

“North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland,” she said.

The Pentagon said B-1B bombers from Guam, along with F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea on Saturday.

B-1 bombers are no longer part of the US nuclear force, but they are capable of dropping large numbers of conventional bombs.

The US Pacific Command would not be more specific about how many years it had been since US bombers and fighters had flown that far north of the DMZ, but a spokesman, Navy Commander Dave Benham, said that this century “encompasses the period North Korea has been testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.”

At the UN on Saturday, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho said his country’s nuclear force is “to all intents and purposes, a war deterrent for putting an end to nuclear threat of the US and for preventing its military invasion, and our ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the US.”

Trump responded on Saturday night by tweeting: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

Additional reporting by AP