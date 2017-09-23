At least 32 killed as Hurricane Maria batters Caribbean

Reuters, SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria yesterday churned toward the Turks and Caicos Islands after lashing Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands with winds and rain that destroyed homes, flooded streets, crippled economies and left at least 32 people dead.

Maria is the second major hurricane to hit the Caribbean this month and the strongest storm to hit the US territory of Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years. It knocked out the island’s power and several rivers hit record flood levels.

At least 15 people were killed in Puerto Rico, newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported.

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello told cable TV news channel CNN he had reports of at least 13 people on the island being killed.

“We have a lot of flooding,” he said in the interview, adding that there “was a major disaster here in Puerto Rico.”

Fourteen deaths were reported on the island nation of Dominica, which has a population of about 71,000.

Two others were killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe and one on the US Virgin Islands.

The death toll in the Caribbean is likely to rise when searches resume at daybreak.

Rossello imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew through today for the island’s 3.4 million people.

He said about 700 people have been rescued from floodwaters and communication was difficult with the southeastern part of the island.

Among those killed in Puerto Rico were eight people who drowned in Toa Baja, about 32km west of San Juan, Toa Baja Mayor Bernardo Marquez told the newspaper.

Three elderly sisters were killed by a mudslide on Wednesday in the mountainous central municipality of Utuado, El Nuevo Dia said, citing relatives and the mayor of Utuado.

In the heart of the island’s capital, San Juan, which has a fort and buildings from the Spanish colonial era, the storm left a trail of wreckage. Toppled trees cut power lines and streets were turned into rivers.

US President Donald Trump told reporters that the island had been “totally obliterated” and he planned to visit.

Puerto Rico was already facing the largest municipal debt crisis in US history.

A team of judges overseeing its bankruptcy has advised involved parties to put legal proceedings on hold indefinitely as the island recovers, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Maria was a Category 3 storm on the five-tier Saffir-Simpson scale, with sustained winds of up to 205kph, and was 55km east-northeast of Grand Turk Island as of 5am EDT, the US National Hurricane Center said.

It was forecast to bring storm surges of up to 3.7m to the southeastern Bahamas, as well as the Turks and Caicos, the center said, adding that a gradual weakening was forecast for the next 48 hours as the storm heads north in the Atlantic Ocean.

Maria was expected to drop as much as 102cm of rain on Puerto Rico and an island-wide flash flood watch was in effect.

Between 20cm and 40cm of rain was expected on Turks and Caicos, which could cause flash floods and mudslides, the center said.

Maria looked unlikely to hit the continental US, but its storm swells were expected to reach the southeastern coast from yesterday, it added.