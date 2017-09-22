Puerto Rico begins recovery following ‘historic’ hurricane

AP, SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that knocked out power for the whole island and paralyzed the US territory with landslides, flooding and downed trees yesterday vowed to slowly rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out.

The extent of the damage is unknown, given that dozens of municipalities remained isolated and without communication after Hurricane Maria hit the island on Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 249.5kph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years.

Uprooted trees and widespread flooding blocked many highways and streets across the island, creating a maze that forced drivers to go against traffic and past police cars that used loudspeakers to warn people they must respect a 6pm to 6am curfew imposed by the governor to ensure everyone’s safety.

“This is going to be a historic event for Puerto Rico,” said Abner Gomez, the island’s emergency management director.

US President Donald Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for Puerto Rico.

Previously a Category 5 storm with 281kph winds, Maria hit Puerto Rico as the third-strongest storm to make landfall in the US, based on its central pressure. It was even stronger than Hurricane Irma, which roared into the Florida Keys earlier this month.

In the capital of San Juan, towering eucalyptus trees fell nearly every other block over a main road dotted with popular bars, restaurants and coffee shops, some of which were damaged.

Outside a nearby apartment building, 40-year-old tourism company operator Adrian Pacheco recounted how he spent eight hours in a stairwell huddled with 100 other residents when the hurricane ripped the storm shutters off his building and decimated three balconies.

“I think people didn’t expect the storm to reach the point that it did,” Pacheco said. “Since Irma never really happened, they thought Maria would be the same.”

Hurricane Irma sideswiped Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, leaving more than 1 million people without power, but causing no deaths or widespread damage like it did on nearby islands.

However, Maria blew out windows at some hospitals and police stations, turned some streets into roaring rivers and destroyed hundreds of homes across Puerto Rico, including 80 percent of houses in a small fishing community near San Juan Bay, which unleashed a storm surge of more than 1.2m.

The sound of chainsaws began to fill the silence that spread across San Juan late on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters began to remove trees and used small bulldozers to lift toppled concrete light posts.

Maria has caused at least 10 deaths across the Caribbean, including seven in the hard-hit island of Dominica and two in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe.

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello told CNN one man died after being hit by flying debris.

No further details were available, and officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Maria weakened to a Category 2 storm later in the day, but restrengthened to Category 3 status early yesterday with winds of 185kph. It was centered about 110km north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and moving northwest at 15kph.