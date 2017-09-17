US should curb threats over N Korea: Chinese envoy

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The Chinese ambassador to Washington on Friday called on the US to refrain from making threats over North Korea, which a day earlier launched another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) told reporters at an embassy event: “Honestly, I think the United States should be doing ... much more than now, so that there’s real effective international cooperation on this issue.”

“They should refrain from issuing more threats. They should do more to find effective ways to resume dialogue and negotiation,” he said.

US President Donald Trump and others in the US and beyond have urged China to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on its ally to help resolve the standoff over North Korea’s weapons programs.

China fought alongside North Korea during the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, in which Mao Zedong (毛澤東) lost his eldest son, and Beijing has long been Pyongyang’s chief ally and primary trade partner.

However, the Chinese government has pushed back against the notion that it has any control over Pyongyang and says it is the US that should be doing more.

Trump earlier this month tweeted that the US was considering halting trade with countries doing business with North Korea.

Cui on Friday cautioned against putting China-US trade on the table.

“Efforts to undermine Sino-US trade, or even slapping sanctions on China, I think would be off-target,” Xinhua news agency quoted Cui as saying on Friday at a Chinese National Day reception.

“If someone were to pressure China or impose sanctions on China over the DPRK, it would not be supported by many US citizens,” Cui said, referring to North Korea by the acronym for its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Workers at US airplane factories, farmers growing soybeans, companies that sell smartphones to China, manufacturers that enjoy large market shares in China, companies in the service sector that have gained trade surplus in China, US states that engage in robust trade with China would all stand against it,” Xinhua quoted him as saying.