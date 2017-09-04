Frankfurt evacuates 60,000 residents ahead of effort to dispose of old bomb

Reuters, FRANKFURT, Germany

Tens of thousands of residents of Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt, evacuated their homes yesterday ahead of the planned defusing of a massive World War II bomb discovered on a building site.

Bomb technicians had been scheduled to begin work shortly after noon, but the fire department said there were delays as some people refused to leave.

Helicopters with heat-sensing cameras circled to spot stragglers and police chiefs said they would use force if necessary to clear the area, warning that an uncontrolled explosion would be big enough to flatten a city block.

About 60,000 people were ordered to leave in what was Germany’s biggest evacuation since the war, with more than 1,000 emergency service workers helping to clear the area.

A steady flow of people filed into a temporary shelter at Frankfurt’s trade fair site, with bananas and beverages on offer. Others sat in cafes on the edge of the evacuation zone.

The device was found last week in the city’s leafy Westend neighborhood, home to many wealthy bankers. The evacuation area includes the Bundesbank, where US$70 billion in gold reserves are stored.

Police set up cordons around the evacuation area, which covered a radius of 1.5km.

Premature babies and intensive care patients had to be evacuated along with everyone else from two hospitals, and rescue workers helped about 500 elderly people leave residences and care homes.

Bomb disposal experts were to use a special system to try and unscrew the fuses attached to the HC 4,000 bomb from a safe distance. If that fails, a water jet was to be used to cut the fuses.

The bomb was dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force during the war, city officials said.

British and US warplanes pummeled the country with 1.5 million tonnes of bombs that killed 600,000 people. Officials estimate 15 percent of the bombs failed to explode, some burrowing 6m deep.

More than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs and munitions are found each year in Germany, even under buildings.

Roads and transport systems were to remain closed during the work and for at least two hours afterwards to allow patients to be transported back to hospitals.