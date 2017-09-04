Tsai condemns nuclear test

Staff writer, with CNA

The government yesterday condemned North Korea’s alleged nuclear test, following a national security meeting in Taipei called by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), saying that the move undermines regional security.

The test was Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, reports from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said.

During the 70-minute meeting, Tsai was briefed by national defense, foreign affairs and intelligence officials on the latest information they had on the test, a Presidential Office statement said.

Tsai condemned North Korea for its action, and urged Pyongyang to stop any moves that could undermine security in the region.

She said that the government would work closely with the international community in any efforts that would help to maintain order and stability in the region, the statement said.

An ad hoc committee is to be launched by the National Security Council to monitor the aftermath of the test, the Presidential Office said.

Tsai asked the Cabinet to make the necessary preparations for all possible scenarios, it added.

The Cabinet needs to make sure Taiwanese are given proper information regarding the test to make sure they remain calm about the situation, it said.

The Atomic Energy Council said radiation levels in Taiwan yesterday were within safety limits, after it examined data collected by the 46 nuclear monitoring stations nationwide.

In Seoul, South Korea’s military said a magnitude 5.7 “artificial earthquake” that occurred in the Punggye-ri area of North Korea at 12:29pm was “presumed” to be the result of the North’s sixth nuclear test.