India, China agree to pull back from Himalayan brink

India and China have agreed to pull back their troops from a face-off in the high Himalayas where China, India and Bhutan meet, signaling a thaw in the months-long standoff, India’s government said yesterday.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the two nations had diplomatic exchanges in recent weeks over the situation on Doklam plateau in the eastern Himalayas and both had agreed to “go back to the status quo” before the standoff.

India and China said their troops would continue to patrol in the Doklam area as they did before the face-off.

The breakthrough comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to travel to China for a meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa next month.

In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) told reporters that Chinese forces in the area had verified the Indian pullout and that China will “continue to exercise its sovereignty and uphold its territorial integrity in accordance with the historical conventions.”

Hua said Chinese border troops were continuing to patrol in the area, but made no mention of their road-building activities that had prompted India to send its forces across the border nearly three months ago.

An official of the Indian ministry said his country also planned to verify “in due course of time that Chinese troops have also moved back.”

“Both sides have acted maturely and have agreed to go back to the status quo,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Analysts hailed the troop pullback, but said after the acrimony of the past months, ties between the neighbors could not be the same.

“Both sides realized that this was not an issue on which they needed to have some kind of a shooting match, which would completely destroy relations between the two countries,” said Sushant Sareen, a fellow at the Vivekanand International Foundation think tank in New Delhi.

Sareen said the danger of an accidental exchange of fire had been diffused, but: “Does this mean that all is hunky dory between India and China? Certainly not.”

The confrontation, which began in June when Indian troops moved in to stop China from constructing a road in the Doklam region in Bhutan, was the worst in decades. India had insisted that the impasse would be resolved through diplomatic talks, while China demanded that India withdraw its troops before any talks could take place.