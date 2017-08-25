KMT to cut number of motions

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday agreed to slash the number of motions it tendered regarding the budget for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program from more than 10,400 to 1,200 following four cross-caucus negotiations, but other caucuses called for the figure to be further reduced.

Lawmakers in the morning held the first talks on how to review the motions, but failed to reach a consensus.

Going into the first afternoon negotiation, the KMT caucus appeared to have softened its stance following an internal meeting.

KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) told Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) that the caucus had halved the number of motions to about 5,000 after “integrating and improving” their content.

However, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said the motions would still overwhelm lawmakers, making it impossible for the budget to pass the legislative floor before a regular session begins on Friday next week.

The DPP caucus agreed to KMT lawmakers’ demands to exercise legislative authority to address items — the smallest unit in budget requests — when reviewing the requests, provided that the KMT caucus reduce its motions to between 800 and 1,000, Ker said.

Due to the Taipei Summer Universiade, he recommended that lawmakers review draft amendments to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) today to meet the public’s expectations on sports reform before addressing the budget.

In the meantime, the KMT can continue to integrate its motion, he added.

Ker’s proposal gained support from lawmakers, and Su proposed that the budget review be postponed until Tuesday to Thursday next week after the caucuses go over the motions with Cabinet officials on Monday.

Lawmakers agreed to hold a third negotiation yesterday after Su asked the KMT caucus to explore further reducing the motions.

At that meeting, Lin said the KMT could reduce the number of motions to 1,500, a figure he and Su then bargained over.

Lawmakers can only review about 260 motions per day, for a total of about 780 over three days, Su said.

New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) and People First Party caucus whip Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) also asked the KMT to cut the number of motions, with Huang expressing concern about the sheer number preventing lawmakers from reviewing budget requests in detail.

Lin said the KMT would settle for 1,200 motions, adding that it would need more “air time” to prove to people concerned about the infrastructure program that the party is fulfilling its duties as the largest opposition party.

“We will never win a vote, so it is important that we be given more time to help the public understand what we are doing,” he said.

Lin’s remark drew fire from Ker, who said that the KMT was putting on a show.

Lawmakers met for the fourth time last night after Su requested that the KMT reduce the number of motions to 1,000, but Lin said that 1,200 was the bottom line.

However, that number is expected to be significantly reduced following negotiations by lawmakers and officials, Lin added.

Su later ordered that a negotiation be held this morning.

If the KMT cannot further reduce the number of motions, lawmakers will enter the plenary session to review the budget and vote on the motions, delaying review of the National Sports Act by a week, Su said.