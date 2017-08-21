Spanish police hunting van driver

AFP, BARCELONA, Spain

Spanish police yesterday said that the Moroccan man suspected of driving the van used in one of the devastating twin attacks that claimed 14 lives on Thursday could be at large outside Spain, as grief-stricken Barcelona mourned victims of the vehicle rampage.

“We don’t know where he is,” regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said, referring to 22-year-old suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, as officials confirmed that the cell behind the carnage had been preparing “one or more” assaults in Barcelona.

More than 120 gas canisters have been uncovered in a house where the suspects were believed to have been building bombs, Trapero said.

In Barcelona, locals and tourists yesterday turned out in force to mourn victims at the Sagrada Familia church designed by Antoni Gaudi, as snipers were posted on surrounding rooftops of the landmark building.

Spanish King Felipe, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont led the 90-minute ceremony, while heavily armed police stood guard outside.

Catalonia resident Teresa Rodriguez said she came to pray for the dead and the wounded who came from three dozen countries, some as far afield as Australia, China and Peru.

“What happened in Las Ramblas is really hard for us, we go for walks there often, it could have happened to me, my children or anyone. And here we are. It’s huge, huge,” she said, fighting back tears.

Later yesterday, nearly 100,000 people were expected at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium for their team’s first game of the season, to be marked by a minute of silence for the victims.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, believed to be its first in Spain.

The terror cell was reportedly made up of at least 12 men, some of them teenagers. Police also confirmed that an imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, was among the suspects.

Investigators are seeking to unravel the role of the imam, who is believed to have radicalized many of the youths in a small town called Ripoll. Several of the suspects — including Abouyaaqoub — grew up or lived in the town of about 10,000 residents.

Most of the suspects are children of Moroccan immigrants, including Ripoll-born Moussa Oukabir, 17, one of five suspects shot dead in Cambrils. His older brother Driss is among the four arrested.