Sierra Leone appeals for urgent help after floods

AFP, FREETOWN

Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma issued a desperate appeal for help, a day after flooding ravaged the country’s capital, killing more than 300 people and leaving hundreds more missing.

Koroma fought back tears and said the devastation was “overwhelming us,” as he toured Regent, one of the worst-hit areas.

“Entire communities have been wiped out,” Koroma said on Tuesday. “We need urgent support now.”

As the city began to bury its dead, foreign governments began mobilizing aid, with Israel pledging to provide clean water, medicines, blankets and other essentials.

The UN was evaluating humanitarian needs in the country and that “contingency plans are being put in place to mitigate any potential outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and diarrhea,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

He said that the International Organization for Migration had released US$150,000 in emergency funds.

Runoff from heavy rains streaming down a hill in Regent triggered a landslide that engulfed homes three or four stories high, many of them built illegally.

Koroma toured Regent’s Connaught Hospital and central morgue, which has been overwhelmed by bodies.

The Sierra Leonean government, one of the poorest in the world, has promised relief to more than 3,000 people left homeless, opening an emergency response center in Regent.

The Red Cross said 600 people were still missing.

Red Cross official Nasir Khan said the death toll was about 300 on Tuesday evening, but a separate morgue assessment put the figure at 400.

Freetown City Council official Sulaiman Zaino Parker said 150 burials took place on Tuesday evening and that many would be laid to rest in graves alongside victims of the country’s last humanitarian disaster, the Ebola crisis, in nearby Waterloo.

“We have started burying some of the mutilated and decomposed bodies. All the corpses will be given a dignified burial with Muslim and Christian prayers,” Parker said.

The graves would be specially marked for future identification, he added.