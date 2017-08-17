Iran says can quit nuclear deal if US adds sanctions

AFP, TEHRAN

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday warned that Iran could abandon its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers within hours if the US keeps on imposing new sanctions.

In a speech to parliament outlining plans for his new term, Rouhani also hit out at US President Donald Trump, saying he had shown the world that Washington was “not a good partner.”

Rouhani’s comments came with the nuclear deal under mounting pressure after Tehran carried out missile tests and strikes, and Washington imposed new sanctions — with each accusing the other of violating the spirit of the agreement.

Rouhani said that Iran was ready to walk away from the deal — which saw the lifting of most international sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program — if Washington persisted.

“Those who try to return to the language of threats and sanctions are prisoners of their past delusions,” he said in the televised address. “If they want to go back to that experience, definitely in a short time — not weeks or months, but in the scale of hours and days — we will return to our previous situation very much stronger.”

He said Iran did prefer to stick with the nuclear deal, which he called “a model of victory for peace and diplomacy over war and unilateralism,” but that this was not the “only option.”

Rouhani said Trump had shown he was an unreliable partner not just for Iran, but for US allies as well.

“In recent months, the world has witnessed that the US, in addition to its constant and repetitive breaking of its promises in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], has ignored several other global agreements and shown its allies that the US is neither a good partner nor a reliable negotiating party,” he said.

He highlighted Trump’s decisions to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and international trade deals.