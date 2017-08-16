North Korea’s Kim holds off on Guam missile plan

Reuters, SEOUL and WASHINGTON

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has delayed a decision on firing missiles toward Guam while he waits to see what the US does next, the North’s state media said yesterday, as the South Korean president said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means.

Signs of an easing in tension on the Korean Peninsula helped stock markets rally for a second day running even as the US and South Korea prepared for more joint military drills and experts warned Pyongyang could still go ahead with its provocative plan.

In his first public appearance in about two weeks, Kim on Monday inspected the Korean People’s Army command, examining a plan to fire four missiles to land near Guam, the official KCNA said.

“He said that if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea], the latter will make an important decision as it already declared,” the report said.