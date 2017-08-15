Taipei temperatures set record consecutive highs

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taipei temperatures have risen above 36°C for 10 consecutive days, breaking a record set in 2012, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

The bureau yesterday posted a graph on Facebook showing the highest daytime temperature was 36°C or higher from Aug. 5 to Sunday.

Temperatures rose to 38.2°C at 1:11pm yesterday, for a 10th day of highs.

The previous record set in July 2012 saw temperatures higher than 36°C for nine consecutive days, the bureau said, adding that a new record could be set in the next few days, with the high temperatures expected to continue.

Projections by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts show that a tropical continental air mass is likely to continue hovering over the East China Sea and northern Taiwan today and tomorrow, which is keeping temperatures high, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Temperatures in metropolitan areas in northern Taiwan are expected to reach at least 37°C over the next few days, Wu said.

The continental air mass is expected to move north and the tropical maritime air mass is expected to move west, toward Taiwan, on Thursday, Wu said, adding that the maritime air mass could cause temperatures to drop by between 1°C and 2°C.

From Friday through Monday next week, temperatures in the north are expected to hover between 35°C and 36°C, Wu said, adding that the rest of the nation would see a small variation, dropping to between 33°C and 34°C.

Chances of afternoon thundershowers are higher on the plains and in mountainous areas after the maritime air mass moves closer to Taiwan on Thursday, Wu said.

As the Pacific high pressure system moves northward, a tropical disturbance could develop in waters east of the Philippines, Wu said.