US plan for China unfair trade probe may affect Taiwan

A possible US investigation into China’s unfair trade practices, based on Section 301 of the Trade Act, could involve Taiwan, because many Taiwanese products that are sold to the US are processed or assembled in China.

The nation could be hit by retaliatory actions by Washington if it finds forced technology transfers or intellectual property theft by China, Bureau of Foreign Trade Director-General Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) said yesterday.

The agency is to carefully assess the situation as soon as US President Donald Trump orders the probe, Yang added.

US President Donald Trump’s administration said he would sign an administrative memorandum today ordering the Office of the US Trade Representative to investigate China’s trade practices, including alleged intellectual property theft.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 was implemented so unfair trade practices could be investigated, including intellectual property rights such as trademarks, patents and copyrights, Yang said.

Such investigations normally take one year. After the investigation is complete, the trade office is to discuss its findings with US companies and the US Department of Commerce before proposing remedial measures, she said.

Trump has not yet ordered an investigation, Yang said, adding that the bureau cannot assess its potential effects until Washington discloses detailed information on the products that would be investigated.

If the US imposes trade sanctions against China, “Taiwan should not take pleasure in [China’s] misfortune,” said Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of the Economic Forecasting Center at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

There are two kinds of Taiwanese products that could be hurt by possible trade sanctions, the most obvious being goods assembled in China before they are shipped to the US, Sun said.

The second are commodities that are similar to those that China exports in large quantities to the US, such as steel or petrochemical products, he said.

The US has always complained that China dumps steel on its market, and if the Trump administration were to impose heavy tariffs on Chinese steel products, the retaliatory measure could draw in other countries, including Taiwan, which counts steel as one of its major exports, he added.

Reuters on Saturday cited US senior administration officials as saying that Trump would order his top trade adviser today to determine whether to investigate Chinese trade practices that force US firms operating in China to turn over intellectual property.

Trump reportedly directed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to determine if an investigation is warranted of “any of China’s laws, policies, practices or actions that may be unreasonable or discriminatory and that may be harming American intellectual property, innovation and technology.”

Since the WTO was established in 1995, the US has not imposed any trade investigations or sanctions based on Section 301, because that kind of unilateral action would violate WTO rules requiring trade disputes among its members to be addressed on its platform.