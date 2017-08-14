Three killed at white nationalist rally

AP, CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia

A car rammed into a crowd of protesters and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods on Saturday as tension boiled over at a white supremacist rally, leaving three dead and dozens injured.

The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and members of the Ku Klux Klan — who descended on the city to “take America back” by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

Hundreds also came to protest against the racism.

The governor declared a state of emergency amid street brawls and violent clashes, as police in riot gear ordered people out and helicopters circled overhead.

Peaceful protesters were marching downtown, carrying signs that read “black lives matter” and “love.”

A silver Dodge Challenger suddenly came barreling through “a sea of people” and smashed into another car, said Matt Korbon, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student.

The impact hurled people into the air and blew off their shoes. A 32-year-old woman was killed as she crossed the street.

Those left standing scattered, screaming and running for safety. Video caught the car reversing and hitting more people, its windshield splintered from the collision and bumper dragging on the pavement.

The driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

Field’s mother, Samantha Bloom, told reporters that she knew her son was attending a rally in Virginia, but did not know it was a white supremacist rally.

“I thought it had something to do with [US President Donald] Trump. Trump’s not a white supremacist,” she said.

“He had an African-American friend so,” she said before her voice trailed off.

Some of the white nationalists at the rally cited Trump’s victory as validation for their beliefs.

Trump criticized the violence in a tweet, followed by a news conference and a call for “a swift restoration of law and order.”

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” he said.

The “on many sides” ending of his statement drew the ire of his critics, who said he failed to specifically denounce white supremacy and equated those who came to protest racism with the white supremacists.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that federal authorities would pursue a civil rights investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In addition to Fields, at least three more men were arrested in connection to the protests.

The Virginia State Police said that Troy Dunigan, a 21-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with disorderly conduct; Jacob Smith, a 21-year-old from Louisa, Virginia, was charged with assault and battery; and James O’Brien, 44, of Gainesville, Florida, was charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

Just as the city seemed like to be quieting down, black smoke billowed from the tree tops just outside of town as a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into the woods.

Both troopers on board, Lieutenant H Jay Cullen, 48, and Berke Bates, were killed.