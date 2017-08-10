Trump touts nuclear strength; Tillerson works to calm crisis

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump declared the US nuclear arsenal “far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” even as his top diplomat was working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there was not “any imminent threat.”

In a series of early-morning tweets yesterday, Trump reaffirmed his threat from a day earlier by reposting a video of him warning that Pyongyang would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it made more threats to the US.

Then he said that his first order as president had been to “renovate and modernize” the US nuclear arsenal.

In December last year, before being sworn into office, Trump called for the US to “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” until the rest of the world “comes to its senses” regarding nuclear weapons.

After his inauguration, he ordered a review of the nation’s nuclear posture to ensure that US capabilities were modern and robust, but the White House has not detailed any findings from that evaluation.

Efforts to modernize the nation’s aging nuclear stockpiles pre-date Trump’s presidency. Last year, then-US secretary of defense Ash Carter said the Pentagon planned to spend US$108 billion over five years to sustain and improve its nuclear force.

“Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!” Trump tweeted yesterday.

Only hours before, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have “no concerns,” despite the exchange of threats between the president and North Korea.

Aboard his plane as he flew home from Asia, Tillerson insisted the developments did not suggest the US was moving closer to a military option to dealing with the crisis.

“Americans should sleep well at night,” Tillerson said.

“Nothing that I have seen and nothing that I know of would indicate that the situation has dramatically changed in the last 24 hours,” he added.

The mixed messages from Tillerson and Trump put the onus on the North Koreans to decide how to interpret the latest missives from the US.

In more tranquil terms than Trump, Tillerson sought to explain the thinking behind Trump’s warning. He said the president was trying to send a strong and clear message to North Korea’s leader so that there would not be “any miscalculation.”

“What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un can understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language,” Tillerson said. “I think the president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime on the US’ unquestionable ability to defend itself.”

He said the US “will defend itself and its allies.”