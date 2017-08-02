Scaramucci out of White House after 10 days

The Guardian, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump hailed “a great day at the White House” following the removal of communications director Anthony Scaramucci after just 10 days in a move that has only increased the sense of chaos at the heart of the Trump administration.

His evening tweet came as Scaramucci was forced out following a turbulent series of media appearances over the last week by the combative former Wall Street financier, capped by a foul-mouthed tirade to a New Yorker journalist on Thursday.

His shock political demise was precipitated by the appointment of former US Marine General John Kelly as Trump’s new chief of staff less than six hours earlier.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Mr Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

The decision to remove Scaramucci came at Kelly’s request, the New York Times reported.

Scaramucci was hired on July 21. Sean Spicer reportedly opposed the hiring of Scaramucci and resigned as White House press secretary the same day.

Spicer was spotted by reporters in the West Wing apparently helping to shape the statement announcing Scaramucci’s removal from office.

Scaramucci’s appointment was also reportedly opposed by chief of staff Reince Priebus, who immediately came under fire from Scaramucci for alleged leaks, and was forced out on Friday and replaced by Kelly. As his first act, Kelly in turn seems to have forced out Scaramucci.

Asked if Scaramucci had any role now in the White House, Sanders told a media briefing: “He does not have a role at this time.”

She would not say whether he had been fired or resigned, but added that he had felt “he did not want to burden Gen Kelly with that line of succession,” adding tha Kelly had been given full authority over the White House staff and “all staff will report to him,” she said.