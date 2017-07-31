US bombers fly over Korean Peninsula after North’s test

Reuters, SEOUL

The US flew two B-1B bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force after North Korea’s missile tests, the US Air Force said in a statement yesterday.

North Korea said it conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that proved its ability to strike the US’ mainland, drawing a sharp warning from US President Donald Trump.

The B-1B flight, conducted on Saturday, was a direct response to the missile test and the July 3 launch of the Hwansong-14 rocket, the US statement said.

The bombers took off from a US air base in Guam and were joined by Japanese and South Korean fighter jets during the exercise, the statement said.

“North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” US Pacific Air Forces commander General Terrence O’Shaughnessy said in the statement.

“If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing,” he said.

The US has used overflights of the supersonic B1-B Lancer bomber as a show of force in response to North Korean missile or nuclear tests.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday night personally supervised the midnight test launch of the missile and said it was a “stern warning” for the US that it would not be safe from destruction if it tries to attack, the nation’s official KCNA news agency said.

China, the North’s main ally, said it opposed North Korea’s missile launches, which it said violate UN Security Council resolutions designed to curb Pyongyang’s banned nuclear and missile programs.

“At the same time, China hopes all parties act with caution to prevent tensions from continuing to escalate,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

However, Trump said he was “very disappointed in China.”

“Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet...” he said on Twitter, continuing: “...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

The Hwasong-14, named after the Korean word for Mars, reached an altitude of 3,724.9km and flew 998km for 47 minutes and 12 seconds before landing in the waters off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast, KCNA said.

Western experts said calculations based on that flight data and estimates from the US, Japanese and South Korean militaries showed that the missile could have been capable of going as far into the US as Denver and Chicago.