Typhoon to test venues for Universiade: mayor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Typhoon Nesat can be a test of the sports venues and the Athletes’ Village for next month’s Summer Universiade, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

The center of Nesat, the first typhoon to hit the nation this year, made landfall last night in Yilan.

In preparation for possible damage caused by the storm, Ko was briefed yesterday morning at the city’s disaster response center before inspecting three sports venues.

Ko said the city has a checklist for examining disaster prevention measures and has made improvements after typhoons, resolving about 70 percent to 80 percent of the flaws that had been found in the three years since he became mayor.

He said there is no need to worry, because proper measures will be taken in accordance with standard operating procedures.

“Getting correct information is the most important part of disaster prevention,” Ko said, urging the public to download the city government’s disaster prevention information app or visit its official Web site (www.eoc.gov.taipei/EOC) to obtain the latest information on typhoons.

However, he said that while there are checklists and procedures for inspecting the sports venues and the Athletes’ Village, they have not been checked yet, and the city would immediately improve the flaws exposed by the storm.

Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee chief executive officer Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊) said that the Taipei Tennis Center is a semi-open venue and rain can pour into it, but added that drains have been installed in some parts.

Some equipment, including lighting and sound systems, at Taipei Stadium, where the opening ceremony is to be held, have been temporarily removed to protect them from damage during the typhoon, she said.

“On average, Taiwan is affected by 3.6 typhoons every year, which means that preparations for the Universiade are certain to meet one, so sound preparations must be done,” Ko said, adding that he hopes no more typhoons will affect Taiwan before the games are over.

Responding to media queries for comments about the result of an unannounced fire safety inspection at Taipei Railway Station on Friday afternoon, which found several flaws, Ko said: “Regulations are not enough on their own — proper facilities, people and drills are also needed. The result showed that some problems were caused by the central government and some by the city government.”

Major flaws were found in the station’s smoke dampers and fire protection roller shutters, as well as insufficient personnel at its central control center, inefficient lateral communication, an inability to start a public fire alarm within five minutes and issues with food safety in the underground mall.

Apparently referring to the city government’s complaints about the central government dragging its feet in establishing a joint disaster prevention center, Ko said: “I have learned that complaining and reprimanding are useless, and the verbal battle should end. The city government will do what it should do on its own, which is more practical.”