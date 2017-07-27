Moscow, EU warn Washington after US House votes for new Russia sanctions

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia and the EU yesterday hit out at the US after an overwhelming vote by the US House of Representatives to impose new sanctions on Russia left US President Donald Trump facing a tough call.

The package, which targets Russia, Iran and North Korea, “tightens the screws on our most dangerous adversaries in order to keep Americans safe,” US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said after it passed on Tuesday by 419-3 votes.

It now heads to the US Senate before Trump faces the tricky choice of whether to veto the bill, which has been opposed by the White House and considerably constrains his ability to lift the penalties.

While Moscow and Tehran raised the prospect of retaliation over any fresh punitive measures, the EU warned it was “ready to act to protect European interests” if the legislation hit dealings with the Russian energy sector.

The US bill was the result of a congressional compromise aimed at punishing the Kremlin for allegedly interfering in last year’s US presidential election and intervening in Ukraine.

Key among the provisions is one that handcuffs Trump by complicating any unilateral efforts to ease sanctions against Moscow in future — effectively placing him under Congress’ watch.

“Left unchecked, Russia is sure to continue its aggression,” US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce said, applauding the bill’s backing.

Despite initially opposing the bill, Trump appears to have few options in the face of near-total consensus in Congress, with a decision likely due by the middle of next month.

The White House was still “reviewing the House legislation and awaits a final legislative package for the president’s desk,” spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

However, even if Trump were to veto the legislation, Congress would likely be able to overcome such a blockage with a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

Moscow responded angrily to the vote, with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov insisting Washington had been warned “dozens of times” that any new sanctions would “not go unanswered.”

“The authors and sponsors of this bill are taking a very serious step towards destroying the possibilities for normalising relations with Russia,” he told the state-run TASS news agency.

The bill also includes fresh sanctions against Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which stands accused of supporting terrorism, and North Korea, for its missile tests, are also included.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would respond in kind to any breach by the US of the 2015 nuclear deal after the vote.

The Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign affairs committee said it would hold an extraordinary session on Saturday to discuss its response.

In a rare feat, the US vote has also managed to upset EU nations worried that it could damage their energy interests.

European commissioners “expressed their concerns notably because of the draft bill’s possible impact on EU energy independence,” the bloc said in a statement following talks in Brussels.

In an apparent concession, the House modified a provision so the bill only targets pipelines originating in Russia, sparing those that merely pass through, such as the Caspian pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to Europe.

However, Brussels worries that the fresh wave of measures could end up penalizing European firms that contribute to the development of Russia’s energy sector.