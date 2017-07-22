Temple representatives to march over incense policy

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Representatives of more than 100 temples are to march in Taipei tomorrow to express their opinions about incense burning, rally organizer Wude Temple (武德宮) said yesterday, adding that the march is not intended as a protest against the government.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has been promoting a reduction in the amount of fireworks, as well as incense and joss paper burned in religious activities in a bid to diminish air pollution.

However, Wude Temple in Yunlin County’s Beigang Township (北港) said local environmental protection officials had pressured it to “stop” burning incense.

Representatives of Wude Temple and other temples last month formed the Defending Faith and Incense Alliance, which vowed to carry statues in the march from Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to the Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei.

Wude Temple chairman Lin An-le (林安樂) said that the march is not aimed at protesting, but rather at appealing for the respect of religious beliefs and for autonomous management of temples.

Lin urged authorities to guide temples in setting up special incinerators for ghost money, establish regulations governing the use of firecrackers in temple activities instead of banning them and help improve cultural events involving temples instead of setting restrictions on them.

Following a clarification on Thursday by the Executive Yuan that talk of a “ban” was a misunderstanding, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators earlier yesterday strived to debunk what they called “rumors.”

Local temples can be said to be the “maternal home” of the DPP, as the party has held numerous activities in front of temples since it was an opposition party, DPP Legislator Chuang Ruei-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said.

The EPA and local environmental protection bureaus have never forced temples to remove incense burners, nor have they issued fines, EPA Department of Air Quality Protection and Noise Control Deputy Director-General Hsieh Ping-hui (謝炳輝) said at a news conference held by DPP lawmakers.

A draft religious associations bill does not include any bans on the burning of incense or joss paper, or the use of fireworks, Ministry of the Interior Department of Civil Affairs Director Lin Ching-chi (林清淇) said, adding that the ministry was still working on the bill.

Lin Hsiu-chin (林秀琴), vice chairwoman of Fengtien Temple (奉天宮) in Chiayi County, said that its representatives would not join tomorrow’s march.

“We have not received any official documents about a ban on incense,” she said, adding that Fengtien Temple is promoting the use of electric fireworks in place of traditional fireworks.

Additional reporting by CNA