G20 summit ends with US opt-outs on climate, trade

AFP, HAMBURG, Germany

World leaders on Saturday made concessions on trade and climate language to US President Donald Trump at the end of the most fractious and riot-hit G20 summit ever, in exchange for preserving a fragile unity of the club of major industrialized and emerging economies.

However, the gesture opened the door for others, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Ankara was now leaning toward not ratifying the landmark Paris climate accord.

Erdogan’s threat brought further disarray to a summit that was marred by bilateral quarrels and strife over climate protection and trade.

In addition, in one of the weekend’s more bizarre scenes, Trump raised eyebrows by leaving a discussion and letting his daughter Ivanka take his place.

In a departure from final summit declarations that tend to outline consensus on issues that range from fighting terrorism to financial governance, the extraordinary conclusion this year spelt out differences on core issues.

It acknowledged Trump’s decision to take the US out of the 2015 Paris deal and clearly said that Washington’s wish to continue using and selling fossil fuels that are a main driver of global warming.

The declaration also stated for the first time the right of countries to protect their markets with “legitimate trade defense instruments” — wording that essentially gives Trump wiggle room to push on with his “America First” policy.

The nationalistic stance has set him on collision course with many of the US’ allies, who warned Trump against an isolationist path and starting a trade war.

“Where there is no consensus, the communique spelt out the discord,” host German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

However, with Trump determinedly leading the US out of the climate accord ratified by 153 countries, Erdogan said he was leaning toward not completing the ratification process.

He also suggested some other, unidentified G20 countries had a “problem” with the agreement.

Merkel admitted that “deep differences” remain with Erdogan.

Yet in a summit with its fair share of odd and awkward moments, it was Ivanka’s appearance at one discussion alongside Merkel, Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that caused the biggest stir.

Historian Anne Applebaum took to Twitter to denounce what she described “an unelected, unqualified, unprepared New York socialite” being seen as “the best person to represent American national interests.”

Merkel though sought to play down the case, saying that it was “in line with what other delegations do.”