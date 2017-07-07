DPP members questioned in Farglory probe

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Authorities yesterday widened a judicial probe into suspected corruption in the New Taipei City Government in connection with real-estate developer Farglory Group (遠雄集團), summoning four people for questioning, including two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians.

DPP Legislator Wu Chi-ming (吳琪銘), who was elected in New Taipei City’s 10th electoral district covering Tucheng (土城) and Sansia (三峽) districts, and his office secretary, surnamed Tseng (曾), were taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning along with New Taipei City Councilor Lin Ming-jen (林銘仁) and Chang Sung (張松), a local businessman.

The development means that New Taipei City politicians from both of the main political parties are involved in the case, with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) New Taipei City Councilor Chou Sheng-kao (周勝考) suspected of being a central figure, alongside Farglory Group chairman Chao Teng-hsiung (趙藤雄).

Chou and Chao were summoned for questioning on Thursday last week and have been detained with their communications limited since then.

Investigators yesterday backed by units from the prosecutors’ office and the Agency Against Corruption conducted raids at eight locations, taking in Wu, Tseng, Lin and Chang, with Lin and Chang being released at about 5pm.

Lin told reporters that he was called as a witness and that he was not involved in the Farglory Group land development project in which a 14 hectare former coal mine in Tucheng was obtained in 2007 with plans to build a residential complex for 2,500 households.

When reporters asked if he was offered a bribe to facilitate the rezoning process and to approve the project, Lin said he could not comment on a case under investigation.

Farglory Group executives are suspected of using improper influence and political lobbying, including bribes to New Taipei City Government officials and councilors to have the project approved and pass review procedures.

Chou is also suspected of convincing other councilors to toe the line.

Wu was questioned by the Agency Against Corruption before being taken to the prosecutors’ office at just before 7pm for further questioning.

Wu told reporters he did not take bribes and did not have contact with Chou regarding the case.

High-level DPP officials said the party would conduct its own internal probe to root out corruption.

“Clean conduct has always been the principle demanded of all DPP members,” DPP Ethics Committee head Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) said. “Regarding this case, we have initiated an internal probe... We plan to have the outcome of the probe made public to ensure any offenders will be severely punished without exception.”