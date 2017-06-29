Ma denies planning military exchange with China

Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) yesterday rejected a Chinese general’s claim that he had planned to conduct a military exchange with China, but that the plan was foiled by the US.

Ma had proposed that Taiwan dispatch four military officials to China, and Beijing likewise send four officials to Taipei to discuss “confidence-building measures,” People’s Liberation Army major general Zhu Chenghu (朱成虎) said on Monday, according to Chinese media reports.

However, the US prevented the proposed military exchange with its “five red lines,” which hindered progress in cross-strait relations, Zhu told an international security forum in Beijing.

The five red lines are: there cannot be a confidence-building mechanism between Taiwan and China; the two nations cannot unite over the South China Sea issue against other countries that have competing territorial claims; Taiwan and China cannot unite against Japan over the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) issue; they cannot conduct talks on military technology; and interactions between retired Taiwanese and Chinese military personnel cannot be institutionalized, Zhu said.

Ma’s office rejected Zhu’s claim, saying: “There was nothing of the sort.”

Representatives at last year’s Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Chinese Communist Party forum touched on the topic of confidence-building measures, but the discussions were limited to academic debates, the office said.

Confidence-building measures have been discussed as military confrontation between Taiwan and China has not officially ended, although bilateral relations have substantially improved from actual military conflicts to regular economic and cultural exchanges.

Following the 823 Artillery Bombardment on Aug. 23, 1958, China did not cease its sporadic shelling of Kinmen until it established formal relations with the US in 1979.

Military tensions temporarily intensified in 1996, as China conducted missile tests ahead of a presidential election in Taiwan, but there have been no military conflicts despite sporadic accidents.

Zhu said Washington opposes the unification of Taiwan and China, because it would strengthen Beijing’s position as a rival.

Moreover, Washington cannot stand being marginalized in cross-strait affairs and will continue to use Taiwan as leverage to rein in China and slow its development, Zhu said.

He added that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would not declare independence, because that would endanger relations with Beijing, but Tsai cannot pacify the independence supporters among her Democratic Progressive Party.