US Supreme Court reinstates part of Trump’s travel ban

Agencies, WASHINGTON

The US Supreme Court yesterday handed a victory to US President Donald Trump by narrowing the scope of lower court rulings that blocked his 90-day travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries and agreeing to hear his appeals in the cases.

The court said it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump’s signature policies from his first months as president in the court’s next term, which starts in October.

The justices granted parts of his administration’s emergency request to put the March 6 executive order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

The justices said the ban can apply for now only to foreign nationals who do not have a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

That means the court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those “with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship,’’ it said in an unsigned opinion.

The court also said it would allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the US to go into effect on the same grounds.

Three of the court’s conservatives — justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch — said they would have granted Trump’s request in full, allowing the entire ban to take effect immediately.

Trump has insisted that the ban is necessary for national security, despite criticism that it singles out Muslims in violation of the US constitution.

He said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Trump administration said the ban was needed to allow an internal review of the screening procedures for visa applicants from those countries. That review should be complete before Oct. 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.