New traffic fines, measures to take effect this summer

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Several measures, including penalties for failure to signal when switching lanes and new postage prices, are to take effect over the next two months, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said yesterday.

Starting on Saturday, drivers who fail to use the correct turn signal when switching lanes or turning will be fined between NT$600 and NT$1,800 (US$19.74 and US$59.21) for compromising road traffic flow and safety, the ministry said.

Drivers parking on the roadside must observe road conditions when opening their vehicle’s doors and close the doors afterward to avoid collisions with other vehicles or cyclists.

Those who cause accidents by failing to close their vehicle’s doors or apply a “two-step technique” when opening the doors will face a fine of between NT$1,800 and NT$3,600.

The two-step technique requires car passengers to first open a vehicle’s door about 10cm and look behind to make sure no cyclists or vehicles are approaching before fully opening the door.

Taxi drivers who had informed their passengers about the regulations would not be punished if a passenger causes an accident by failing to follow the technique or close the doors, the ministry said.

Truck drivers failing to stop at weighing stations will face a fine of NT$90,000, up from NT$10,000, it said.

Police will be authorized to fine truck drivers who skip weighing within 5km of the weighing station, up from 1km, the ministry said.

The fine for trespassing at railway crossings will be raised from NT$60,000 to NT$90,000 as well.

Drivers who are 75 years of age or older will be required to renew their licenses every three years, the ministry said, adding that they would need to pass both a physical examination and a cognitive test.

Meanwhile, postage prices are to increase in August — the first hike in 26 years.

Postage for regular letter mail will increase by NT$5 to NT$8, Chunghwa Post said, adding that the postage for postcards will be raised from NT$2.5 to NT$5.

The postage for airmail will be NT$6, up from NT$4, it said.

The price hike reflects increasing delivery costs, the company said, adding that NT$0.50 stamps will be eliminated, as the minimum postage will be NT$1.