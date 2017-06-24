Foreign buyers interested in local defense equipment

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

International buyers have expressed interest in buying products developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, sources said, adding that the Ministry of National Defense has prepared a list of items that are ready for sale to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Items that are considered eligible for sale are mostly photoelectric equipment, the sources said.

The Regulations on Sales of Ministry of National Defense Produced Industry or Technology (國防部科技工業機構產品銷售辦法) lists such items as Category 3 products.

While the defense ministry could authorize the sale of such materials, details would have to be discussed with the economics ministry, a source said.

The institute was invited to attend multiple international events, including the SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing trade show in California in April, the International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul, Turkey, last month and the Paris Air Show on Monday.

Many visitors were interested in the institute’s self-developed Multi-Functional Laser Sight System, an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system, and an electro-optical system, the sources said.

As the institute’s products are not limited to military use, it allows for civilian applications, the sources said.

For example, the laser sight system can be used to help forest conservation, such as tracking illegal loggers, or to prevent smuggling, the sources said.

The institute’s Panoramic View Imaging system can be used for surveillance, the sources said.

The institute is to showcase its products at the Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition in August, with a focus on UAVs.