Trump supporters turn their ire on special counsel

AP, WASHINGTON

High-profile supporters of US President Donald Trump are turning on special counsel Robert Mueller, the man charged with investigating Russian interference in last year’s US elections and possible collusion with Trump’s campaign.

As Mueller builds his legal team, Trump’s allies have begun raising questions about the former FBI director’s impartiality, suggesting he cannot be trusted to lead the probe.

The comments come amid increasing frustration at the White House and among Trump supporters that the investigation will overshadow the president’s agenda for months to come.

Trump friend Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, went so far as to suggest the president was already thinking about “terminating” Mueller from his position as special counsel.

“I think he’s considering perhaps terminating the special counsel,” Ruddy said in an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour. “I think he’s weighing that option.”

Under US Department of Justice regulations, firing Mueller would have to be done by US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, not the president — though those regulations could theoretically be set aside.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all matters having to do with the Trump-Russia investigation because of his own conversations with Russian officials during the Trump transition.

Former US House of Representatives speaker Newt Gingrich, an informal Trump adviser, said on Twitter on Monday: “Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring.”

Just weeks ago, Gingrich had heaped praise on Mueller, hailing him as a “superb choice” for special counsel whose reputation was “impeccable for honesty and integrity.”

However, after the testimony of former FBI director James Comey last week, Gingrich said he had changed his mind.

“Time to rethink,” he said on Twitter, citing Mueller’s hiring decisions and Comey’s admission that he had instructed a friend to share with reporters notes he had taken of his private conversations with Trump in order to force the appointment of a special counsel.

The talk about dismissing Mueller appeared to be coming from Trump allies — including some close to White House strategist Steve Bannon — who are increasingly frustrated with the prospect of a long and winding probe.

Ruddy appeared to be basing his remarks, at least in part, on comments from Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s legal team, who told ABC in an interview on Sunday that he was “not going to speculate” on whether Trump might at some point order Rosenstein to fire Mueller.

“Look, the president of the United States, as we all know, is a unitary executive, but the president is going to seek the advice of his counsel and inside the government as well as outside, and I’m not going to speculate on what he will or will not do,” Sekulow said.

However, he added: “I can’t imagine that that issue is going to arise.”

Ruddy did not immediately respond to questions seeking clarification.

They say Trump did not collude with Russia and see the investigation as a politically motivated sham that handicaps Trump’s ability to execute his agenda, according to one person who advises the White House on how to handle the probe. The person demanded anonymity to discuss strategy on the sensitive matter.