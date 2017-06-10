Ex-FBI head slams White House ‘lies’

AFP and AP, WASHINGTON

Ousted FBI head James Comey on Thursday accused US President Donald Trump’s White House of lies and defamation in sworn testimony over almost three hours of televised statements, while there was also discomfort for the Democratic Party, with Comey describing directions from former US president Barack Obama’s attorney general as “concerning.”

Comey described himself as “stunned” by Trump’s “very disturbing” and “very concerning” behavior in several private meetings.

Detailing one-on-one talks with the president, Comey said he took painstaking notes for fear that Trump might lie about the encounters.

During one White House dinner, Comey said that the president asked him for “loyalty” and to lay off former national security adviser Mike Flynn — who is under criminal investigation for alleged ties to Russian — asking Comey to “let this go.”

Comey said that it was now up to a high-powered special prosecutor to determine whether that behavior, and his own sacking, constituted an obstruction of justice.

“It’s my judgement that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” he told senators. “I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal.”

Easing months of speculation, Comey confirmed that Trump was not the subject of a counterterror or criminal probe when he left the FBI last month.

Comey began his testimony with a bid to set the record straight about the state of the bureau he led until he was sacked last month.

“Although the law requires no reason at all to fire an FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me, and more importantly the FBI, by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader,” he said. “Those were lies, plain and simple.”

It was not just the Trump administration that made Comey anxious about the need to protect the integrity and independence of the FBI.

He described discomfort during the Obama administration in an episode during the inquiry into former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server when then-US attorney general Loretta Lynch directed him “not to call it an investigation, but to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me.”

Comey said that language “tracked” how Clinton was talking about the FBI’s work on the campaign trail in the run-up to last year’s presidential election.

“We had an investigation open at the time, so that gave me a queasy feeling,” he said.

Meanwhile, after a period of silence, Trump yesterday said that Comey’s testimony was a “total and complete vindication” in the Russian election-meddling furor.

Trump, who had not posted on Twitter on Thursday, tweeted yesterday: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication ... and WOW, Comey is a leaker.”

Comey said that he had orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to help the investigation.