China can hit Guam with nuclear missiles, US says

Bloomberg

China’s deployment of missiles able to deliver nuclear warheads to US bases on Guam were among the military advances highlighted in an annual Pentagon report.

The intermediate-range Dongfeng-26 (DF-26) missiles could also be used for conventional strikes against ships in the Western Pacific, the US Department of Defense said in its annual assessment of China’s military.

The deployment has been anticipated since at least September last year, when the missiles were displayed during a military parade hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

The weapons represent China’s latest strategic advancement after two decades of budget increases that turned it into the world’s second-largest military spender.

The modernization drive, which has focused on expanding China’s air and naval reach, is challenging more than 70 years of US military dominance in the Western Pacific.

Last year, Xi also began a sweeping structural overhaul of the military that saw the elevation of China’s rocket force to a branch equal with the army, navy and air force. The DF-26 joins an arsenal that includes DF-21 “carrier killer” missiles.

The report confirmed that China’s Type 094 Jin-class submarines are now equipped with Julang-2 submarine launched ballistic missiles, boosting its sea-based nuclear deterrence.

The report made “irresponsible remarks about China’s defense and development which disregard the facts,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news briefing in Beijing, adding that China was a force for stability in Asia and elsewhere in the world.

The Pentagon report noted several security developments regarding China last year, including cooling relations with Taiwan, drone sales to Pakistan, the construction of a military base in Djibouti in Africa and the continued use of “low-intensity coercion” tactics in the disputed South China Sea.

China continued to build the capacity for overseas expeditions by developing army aviation units, special forces and aircraft carriers, with China’s first domestically built vessel expected to be operational by 2020, the Pentagon said.

China would probably complete its first overseas base in the East African nation of Djibouti within the next year and later pursue similar arrangements in countries such as Pakistan, it said.