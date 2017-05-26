Ministry scraps shortened toll-free hours on freeways

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday retracted its decision to shorten toll-free hours on freeways during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which begins tomorrow, saying drivers would be able to access the freeways free of charge from midnight to 5am during the holiday.

The ministry had previously announced the toll-free hours as from midnight to 5am tomorrow and Tuesday, and from 3am to 5am on Sunday and Monday.

The announcement was on Monday criticized by lawmakers on the legislature’s Transportation Committee, but Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) stood by the decision and held a news conference on Tuesday to defend it, citing data collected during major holidays.

However, the National Freeway Bureau yesterday issued a statement announcing the new toll-free hours.

“We had previously decided to regulate freeway traffic during this year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday by enforcing two different toll-free hour schemes. Even though we have tried to explain the schemes at the Legislative Yuan and at a news conference, members of the public remained confused as to why the government has to implement two different schemes in one holiday and misunderstood the purpose of stipulating the measures. As such, we decided to follow the advice from the members of the public and set the toll-free hours to be between 12am and 5am,” the statement said.

The decision was not finalized until yesterday morning, bureau Deputy Director-General Wu Mu-fu (吳木富) said.

However, a report by the Chinese-language United Daily Evening News said the ministry made the change because neither the lawmakers nor the Cabinet supported the schemes.

Hochen yesterday said the ministry was in a bind for having to make the last-minute change, considering that many people would start leaving for the holiday after work tonight.

“Fortunately, the change this time involves only adding toll-free hours on the second and the third day of the holiday, which might not affect too much of people’s travel arrangements today and tomorrow,” Hochen said.

When asked by the Taipei Times whether the ministry would consider public opinion from now on before it reviews the professional advice of the ministry staff, Hochen said he would not describe it that way.

“I would say that we were too late and failed to make a stronger case for giving toll-free hours from 3am to 5am on the second and third day of the holiday. Nor did we explain clearly and timely that the traffic situation between 12am and 3am is different from that between 3am and 5am,” he said.

Citing the traffic data that the bureau had collected during previous Dragon Boat Festival holidays, Hochen told a news conference on Tuesday that long-distance drivers are most likely to access the freeways at 5am or 6am, rather than during late-night hours.

The toll-free hours between 3am and 5am were supposed to encourage long-distance drivers to leave earlier than usual to avoid being stuck in traffic after they enter the freeways.

“People need to understand that waiving the tolls at night has proven ineffective at easing the traffic on long weekends, and the nation should use traffic data to look for effective solutions to divert freeway traffic and ensure the safety of drivers,” he said.