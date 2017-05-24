‘Swordsman’ leads prosecution against impeached Park

Reuters, SEOUL

A high-flying prosecutor, who was demoted under impeached former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, is overseeing the case against her, as Park yesterday made her first appearance in court to face criminal charges over the corruption scandal that ousted her.

Yoon Seok-youl, 57, was demoted for defying his boss’ order to back off a 2013 investigation into Seoul’s spy agency over its suspected efforts to illegally support Park’s 2012 presidential bid. At the time, leading a special investigation team, Yoon pressed on with the probe anyway, arresting spy agency officials and raiding their offices.

Yoon was subsequently suspended from the investigation and demoted to relatively trivial posts outside of Seoul.

Handpicked by new South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week to head the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Yoon now oversees the case against Park, who was arrested in March over charges she took bribes from big business leaders.

Park yesterday denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty on the first day of the arguments. Moon, who took office two weeks ago, has promised to get tough on chaebol bosses who commit crimes.

Yoon was nicknamed the Swordsman for prosecuting the country’s two most powerful businessmen — Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee is in jail while standing trial on charges of bribing Park, while Hyundai Motor Group chairman M.K. Chung was given a suspended sentence and later pardoned in a 2006 corruption case.

Proving Park guilty would be a lengthy, uphill battle even for Yoon, with hundreds of witnesses expected to be called, lawyers said.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with her friend Choi Soon-sil in taking bribes from corporate bosses, including about 29.8 billion won (US$27 million at the current exchange rate) from Samsung, in exchange for business favors.

Park, Choi and Lee have all denied any wrongdoing.