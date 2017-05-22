Trump wraps up Saudi trip with speech

Reuters, RIYADH

US President Donald Trump was to call on Arab leaders to confront “Islamist extremism” during a speech yesterday that put the burden on the region to combat militant groups while urging unity among religions.

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it,” Trump was to say, according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House.

“That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires, and it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians,” he was to say.

Struggling to contain a brewing political scandal at home, Trump began his first foreign trip in Saudi Arabia, where he was to deliver the speech at an Arab Islamic American Summit.

“Terrorism has spread across the world, but the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land,” he was to say. “The nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them.”

Trump received a warm welcome from Arab leaders, who set aside his campaign rhetoric about Muslims and focused on his desire to crack down on Iran’s influence in the region, a commitment they found wanting in former US president Barack Obama.

Trump’s signature phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” was not included in the speech excerpts.

The US and Gulf Arab countries yesterday agreed to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a key White House objective.

The US president also convened the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as part of his effort to counter Iran with a NATO-like Arab force.

Trump and the leaders are to establish a center aimed at cracking down on the ability of Muslim militants to spread their message.

Trump’s welcome in the region was put on display during a series of individual meetings with Arab leaders.

He praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, telling him, “You have done a tremendous job under trying circumstances.”

Trump promised to schedule a trip to Egypt soon and he singled out the Egyptian’s choice of footwear, a pair of shiny black shoes.

“Love your shoes. Boy, those shoes,” he said.

Reinforcing his theme of US economic deals, Trump told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani they would discuss “lots of beautiful military equipment because nobody makes it like the United States.”

To Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, Trump said that the two nations had a lot in common and “there won’t be strain with this administration.”

The king lauded the relationship and said it had led to “great stability in the region and prosperity.”

In a meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Trump said that Kuwait bought large amounts of US military equipment.

The Kuwaiti leader referred to Trump as “my brother.”

At a royal banquet on Riyadh on Saturday night, Trump walked into a colorful spectacle: Men in ceremonial dress and carrying swords chanted in unison to beating drums in a courtyard.

Trump, clearly enjoying himself, smiled and swayed, even seeming to dance a little at the center of the group.

