Chan Yung-jan, Martina Hingis take title in Rome

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Martina Hingis lifted a second consecutive title and their third of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome yesterday.

The second seeds took two minutes short of two hours to see off the challenge of top-seeded Russian duo Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) on the clay courts at the Foro Italico in the Italian capital.

The Taiwanese-Swiss pairing saved five of eight break points and converted four of nine to edge the reigning Olympic champions and add the Internazionali BNL d’Italia trophy to the Mutua Madrid Open title they captured the previous weekend in Spain.

It was their third title of the year after they claimed the BNP Paribas Open crown in Indian Wells, California, in March.

It was Hingis’ 101st career title, the 58th in the doubles, while Chan increased her doubles title count to 21 and four this year after she retained the Taiwan Open title with younger sister Chan Hao-ching in Taipei in February.

Chan and Hingis will go to their first Grand Slam as a pairing in top form when the French Open begins on Monday next week.

In the women’s singles final, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine rallied from a set down to defeat Simona Halep of Romania 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in 2 hours, 7 minutes.

It was Svitolina’s fourth singles title of the season after victories in Taipei, Dubai and Istanbul.

The victory moves the Ukrainian into the top 10 of the latest WTA Tour singles rankings today.