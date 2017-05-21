Chen Shui-bian’s pension reform remarks rile DPP

By Su Fang-ho and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) yesterday defended the government’s pension reform proposals, after former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) at a fundraising dinner said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration should not attempt to vilify military personnel, teachers or civil servants.

Reforms are important to solve the intergenerational wealth gap, Hung said, adding that the party has not “stigmatized” military personnel, teachers or civil servants.

Chen, on medical parole from a 20-year jail sentence for corruption, on Friday night attended a fundraising dinner in Taipei hosted by the Ketagalan Foundation, which he founded in 2003.

Chen said he wanted to thank Taiwanese for voting to continue to create history.

There are no great governments or great presidents, but only great people, Chen said, adding that no political parties rule forever and today’s majority can become tomorrow’s minority.

“The people today can let us rule, they also can strip our power. The final verdict of the people is merciless, but it is absolutely just,” Chen said.

He said he also wanted to thank military personnel, teachers and civil servants, adding that they are the backbone of the nation’s stability and asked that they not be “stigmatized.”

Teachers and civil servants have come under fire from some segments of society amid a government pension reform campaign that has primarily targeted cutting retirement benefits.

The DPP has always hoped that military personnel, teachers and civil servants, especially those who have retired, would regard pension reforms with more empathy, Hung said.

Tsai’s administration fully supported the idea that military personnel, teachers and civil servants had made great contributions to the nation, Hung said, adding that the DPP has never attempted to vilify the three vocations.

Regarding whether Chen would be pardoned, Hung said that under Taiwanese law, an individual may only be pardoned if the courts have handed down a clear-cut sentence regarding criminal activity.

A pardon could not be considered in Chen’s case as there is no legal basis, Hung said, adding that the DPP respects the opinions of others.

In response to media queries about whether Chen’s comments would “trouble” the party, Hung said that Chen has suffered greatly in the past eight years both physically and mentally, adding that Chen is an ill man and as such, people should be more lenient with him.

Taichung Prison, where Chen was incarcerated before being released on medical parole in early 2015, approved his application to attend Friday evening’s fundraiser based on five conditions: that he would not enter the main venue, would not appear on stage, would not give a speech, would not talk about politics and would not give media interviews.

The former president, who has lived in Kaohsiung since his release from prison, took a high-speed train to Taipei.

He chose to ignore the conditions of his parole and took about 10 minutes to walk to the main table at the venue using a cane.

After taking a seat, Chen spoke with former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) and exchanged toasts with eight other people at the table, including former presidential office secretary-general Mark Chen (陳唐山) and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

At 8pm a pre-recorded video of Chen’s speech was aired.