Taiwanese institutions reported safe after attack

By Lee Hsin-fang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

There have been no incidents of infection involving government agencies or hospitals in Taiwan, the Executive Yuan said yesterday in the wake of reports of a massive global attack first reported on Friday.

The government is closely monitoring the situation, the Cabinet’s Department of Cyber Security said in a statement, urging the public not to open any unknown e-mails or links to protect their computers from infection.

The department said it has taken preventive measures against attacks using the malicious software.

It is also working with the National Communications Commission and telecoms to closely monitor networks, and is asking operators to immediately report unusual activity to the two agencies, the department said, adding that there would be a coordinated effort to determine the source of the attacks.

Medical facilities are to be warned in the event of a potential threat to information security, the department said, adding that facilities would be informed about which computer systems are likely to be affected and courses of action would be suggested.

The Presidential Office said it had made arrangements to respond to all intelligence reports related to information security threats, and is carrying out software and hardware upgrades and information security-related training for government personnel.