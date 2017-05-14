Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan wins doubles title

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AP, MADRID

Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Martina Hingis of Switzerland claimed their second title of the year at the Mutua Madrid Open yesterday.

The third seeds took 75 minutes to wrap up a 6-4, 6-3 victory over fifth seeds Timea Babos of Hungary and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic.

The Taiwanese-Swiss pair saved five of nine break points and converted six of nine to add the Madrid Open doubles title to the BNP Paribas Open crown they claimed in Indian Wells, California, in March.

It was a special moment for the Swiss former world No. 1 as she claimed WTA Tour title No. 100 — 43 singles titles and 57 doubles titles — with 12 at Grand Slams.

It was Chan’s 20th WTA Tour doubles title and her third this year after she retained the Taiwan Open title with younger sister Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) in Taipei in February.

Chan and Hingis defeated Spanish duo Arantxa Parra Santonja and Silvia Soler-Espinosa 6-3, 6-2 in their semi-final on Friday to reach the final.

In the men’s singles, Rafael Nadal set up a semi-final with Novak Djokovic after withstanding a tough challenge from David Goffin 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Djokovic, the defending champion, advanced when Kei Nishikori withdrew before their quarter-final because of a wrist injury.

On the women’s side, defending champion Simone Halep of Romania cruised past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-3 to reach her third Madrid Open final. The third-seeded Halep, who lost the 2014 final to Maria Sharapova, was to play Kristina Mladenovic of France.

Mladenovic made it to her fourth final of the year — and second consecutive — by defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

In a meeting between the players with the most match wins this year, Nadal saved all five break points he faced against the 10th-ranked Goffin, and converted his chances in the second set to win his 13th straight match and tour-leading 32nd of the year.

Goffin, who has 27 victories, was trying to make it to his third final this season.

He saved all six break opportunities he conceded to Nadal in the first set, but the fifth-ranked Spaniard took control of the tiebreaker under the closed roof on center court.

Nadal, a four-time champion in Madrid, had an easier time in the second set after earning an early break and closed out the match with another at the end.

“We had to hit very close to the line to win the points,” Nadal said.

In another quarter-final, Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay rallied to beat Alexander Zverev of Germany 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. Cuevas won one of the points of the tournament with a no-look winner with his back to the court after a lob shot by Zverev early in the second set.