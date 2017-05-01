Taiwan’s Tai wins women’s title at Badminton Asia

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), the world’s top-ranked women’s badminton player, yesterday defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to win the women’s singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, China.

Kaohsiung-born Tai beat Yamaguchi 18-21, 21-11, 21-18 in three sets, becoming the first Taiwanese to win a title at the Asian tournament since it was launched in 1962.

It was Tai’s sixth straight World Super Series title and followed her win at the World BWF Super Series Singapore Open Badminton Championship two weeks earlier on April 16.

Tai, who will turn 23 next month, has remained unbeatable in international competitions after gaining to the world No. 1 ranking in December last year.