Afghan defense chief quits over attack; Mattis flies in

Reuters, KABUL

The Afghan minister of defense and army chief of staff yesterday resigned after the deadliest ever Taliban attack on a military base, and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived in Kabul as Washington looks to craft a new strategy for the country.

Mattis was expected to meet Afghan officials and US troops, but his arrival coincided with the fallout from Friday’s Taliban assault on a base in the north of the country in which more than 140 Afghan soldiers were killed.

“Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim stepped down with immediate effect,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s office announced on Twitter.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, acting spokesman for Ghani, said the resignations were because of Friday’s attack on a major army base Mazar-i-Sharif.

Ghani’s office also announced that he had replaced the commanders of four army corps in response to the attack.

The attack underlines the scale of the challenge facing the Western-backed government and its international partners more than 15 years after the US invaded the country.

In a serious security failure, as many as 10 Taliban fighters, dressed in Afghan army uniforms and driving military vehicles, made their way onto the base and opened fire on soldiers and new recruits eating a meal and leaving a mosque after Friday prayers, officials said.

Multiple Afghan officials said the final death toll was likely to be even higher.

The attackers used rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns and suicide vests, they said.

US officials acknowledge that Afghanistan has rarely in recent years been considered a priority by decisionmakers, who have instead been consumed by Syria, Iraq and, increasingly, North Korea.

However, there are signs US President Donald Trump’s administration is making progress in crafting a policy for Afghanistan.