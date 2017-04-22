Dortmund attack suspect acted out of greed: official

AP, BERLIN

A 28-year-old German-Russian man was arrested yesterday in Germany on suspicion of bombing the bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team in an attack last week that officials alleged was motivated by financial greed.

A Borussia Dortmund player and a police officer were injured in the triple blasts last week as the bus was heading to the team’s stadium for a UEFA Champions League match against AS Monaco.

Investigators found notes at the scene claiming responsibility on behalf of Islamic extremists, but quickly doubted their authenticity.

Federal prosecutors said the suspect, identified only as Sergej W, was arrested by a police tactical response team early yesterday.

The man faces charges of attempted murder, causing an explosion and serious bodily harm.

Prosecutors said the suspect had taken out a loan and bought a large number of put options on Borussia Dortmund shares, betting on a drop in the share price.

“A significant share price drop could have been expected if a player had been seriously injured or even killed as a result of the attack,” prosecutors said.

Ralf Jaeger, the top security official in North Rhine-Westphalia state, said the suspect had hoped to earn millions.

“The man appears to have wanted to commit murder out of greed,” Jaeger said.

Prosecutors said they were able to trace the computer used to purchase the put options to the luxury hotel in Dortmund where the team had been staying.

They said Sergej W had also booked a room there and placed three explosives along the route the bus would take to reach the stadium.

“The explosive devices were detonated at the optimum time,” prosecutors said.

Several windows on the bus were shattered in the blasts, injuring defender Marc Bartra. A police officer accompanying the bus also suffered trauma from the blast.