Pyongyang tests missile ahead of Trump-Xi meet

Reuters, SEOUL

North Korea yesterday test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, ahead of a summit between US and Chinese leaders, who are set to discuss Pyongyang’s increasingly defiant arms program.

The missile flew about 60km from its launch site at Sinpo, a port city on North Korea’s east coast, the South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Sinpo is home to a North Korean submarine base.

The launch came just a day before the start of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), where talks about adding pressure on the North to drop its arms development are to take center stage.

“The launch took place possibly in consideration of the US-China summit, while at the same time it was to check its missile capability,” a South Korean official said.

The missile was fired at a high angle and reached an altitude of 189km, the official said.

Any launch of objects using ballistic missile technology is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The North has defied the ban, saying it infringes on its sovereign rights to self-defense and the pursuit of space exploration.

The launch drew swift condemnation from Tokyo, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying further provocative action was possible.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga described the launch as “extremely problematic” and said Tokyo had lodged a strong protest.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the launch as a blunt challenge to a series of UN Security Council resolutions targeting North Korea’s nuclear and missile program.

Seoul called a National Security Council meeting and vowed to respond strongly in case of further provocations.

In a terse statement, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said: “The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.”

Trump wants China to do more to exert its economic influence over unpredictable Pyongyang to restrain its nuclear and missile programs.

China has denied it has any outsized influence on Pyongyang and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) ruled out the chance of a link between the launch and the summit, saying: “I can’t see any certain connection between these two things.”

Ahead of the US-China summit in Florida, Trump had threatened to use crucial trade ties with China to pressure Beijing into more action on North Korea.

A senior US White House official said Trump wanted to work with China and described the discussions over North Korea as a test for the US-Chinese relationship.