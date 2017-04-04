Saint Petersburg metro explosion kills at least 10

AFP, SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia

About 10 people were feared dead and dozens injured yesterday after an explosion rocked the metro system in Russia’s second city, Saint Petersburg, according to authorities, who were not ruling out a terror attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said investigators were looking into all possible causes for the explosion — “accidental, criminal and first of all ... terrorist.”

Pictures screened on national television showed the door of a train carriage blown out, as bloodied bodies lay strewn on a station platform.

Emergency services vehicles rushed to the scene at the Technological Institute metro station, a key transport hub.

Andrei Kibitov, a spokesman for the Saint Petersburg governor, said that about 50 people were injured, two of whom were undergoing emergency surgery.

The blast caused scenes of confusion, with traffic blocked on Moskovsky Prospect and emergency vehicles rushing to the station.

“My mom was in the metro, I don’t know what’s happened to her, I can’t get hold of her,” one woman, Natalia, said outside the station as she was trying to make a telephone call on her mobile.

The spokesman for Russia’s national anti-terrorism committee (NAK), Andrei Przhezdomsky, said in televised remarks that the blast occurred at 2:40pm.

“The blast happened in a train carriage between the stations Technological Institute and Sennaya [Square],” Przhezdomsky said.

The metro network announced it was shutting down entirely after evacuating all passengers and Russia’s Investigative Committee also launched a probe into the blast.

The Moscow metro also tweeted that it was “taking additional security measures” as required by law in such situations.

Putin, who was holding a meeting near Saint Petersburg in his official Strelna presidential palace, offered “condolences” to those hurt in the blast.