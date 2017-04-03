Venezuelan Supreme Court rescinds boost to Maduro

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuela’s highest court on Saturday backtracked from efforts to tighten Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power, after drawing international condemnation that raised pressure on the socialist leader as he clings to office.

In a rare climb-down by the Venezuelan president’s allies, the pro-Maduro Supreme Court retreated from rulings that prompted opposition calls for mass protests

The court said on its Web site that it was revoking a decision taken on Wednesday to take over legislative powers from the Venezuelan National Assembly, a move opponents had angrily branded as a “coup d’etat.”

It also revoked a ruling that stripped lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution as well as ending special powers it had conferred on Maduro over security legislation in the crisis.

Venezuelan Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno dismissed allegations that its rulings had deprived the legislative branch “of its functions — nor have they dissolved or canceled it.”

In a statement read before representatives of the diplomatic corps, Moreno said the court recognizes assembly “immunity as a guarantee of legislative activity, with limitations” set by the constitution.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Julio Borges dismissed the court’s gesture.

“Nothing has changed. The coup d’etat continues,” he told reporters.

Opposition groups on Saturday went ahead with street rallies in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, while at a gathering of lawmakers on a public square in Caracas, opposition congressional leader Stalin Gonzalez said the assembly should move to suspend the judges.