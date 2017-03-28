HK protest leaders to face charges

Reuters and AFP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong police yesterday told at least nine organizers of 2014’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement” that they would face charges, protest leaders said, an ominous sign just a day after a Beijing-backed leader was chosen, vowing to unite society.

Nine activists reported to Wan Chai police station last night, with about 200 supporters gathering outside.

The move, which has already provoked anger and disbelief among democrats, heightened political tension in the territory.

Former Hong Kong chief secretary for administration Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) was chosen by the Election Committee to lead the territory, pledging in her victory speech to unite political divisions that have hindered policymaking and legislative work.

However, the timing of the telephone calls, almost two-and-a-half years after the protests that brought parts of the territory to a standstill for months, is unlikely to help heal wounds.

Sociology professor Chan Kin-man (陳健民), one of the core protest leaders, said that police told him he would be charged with three crimes, including participating and inciting others to participate in “public nuisance.”

“I am already mentally prepared for this, but I am very worried about Hong Kong’s future,” Chan said.

It was not immediately clear why authorities had waited so long to pursue the charges. The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked by reporters about the timing, Lam said she could not intervene with prosecutions carried out by the administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英).

“I made it very clear that I want to unite society and bridge the divide that has been causing us concern, but all these actions should not compromise the rule of law in Hong Kong and also the independent prosecution process that I have just mentioned,” said Lam, who is to take office on July 1.

However, Chan disputed this.

“The message is strong. Carrie Lam said she wanted to mend society, but the message we got today is prosecution. I don’t see how society’s cracks can be mended,” Chan said.

Chinese Communist Party rulers in Beijing never hid their anger at the protests which they deemed illegal.

Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan (陳淑莊) said at least nine protest leaders, including herself, received telephone calls from the police notifying them of the charges.

Occupy founder Benny Tai (戴耀廷) confirmed by text message he had been contacted by police.

Lam met with Leung earlier yesterday. They shook hands and both expressed confidence in a “smooth and effective” leadership transition.

Lam was Leung’s deputy chief secretary for the past five years and is known as a tough, though competent administrator.

The next few months will be critical for Leung and Lam, with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) expected to pay a visit on July 1 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’d handover, with large protests expected.

Part of the public mistrust toward Lam stems from her close working relationship with the staunchly pro-Beijing Leung, who protesters say ordered the firing of tear gas on protesters in 2014.

All of Hong Kong’s three other post-handover leaders have struggled to balance the demands of China’s stability-obsessed party leaders with the wish of many residents to preserve the territory’s liberal values and rule of law that have long underpinned its economic success.