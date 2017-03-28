Non-profits face tough draft act

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

A law to put government-supported non-profit organizations under stringent supervision and prevent them from privatizing national assets is being drafted, the Executive Yuan said yesterday.

The Ministry of Justice is to put forward a draft law because some organizations have been privatized and operate outside government control, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday.

The law would regulate foundations such as the Chiang Ching-kuo Foundation for International Scholarly Exchange, which was established with government funding, but the government has no control over it, Hsu said.

The CTCI Foundation, a technical consulting organization established with 100 percent government funding, has been transferred into private hands, with state funding diluted to 40 percent, Hsu said.

“The private sector holds more seats on the board of directors [of the CTCI Foundation] than the government, allowing the foundation to shed government control, so the government is unable to determine if the foundation has fulfilled its founding purpose,” Hsu said.

Non-profit organizations are regulated by the Civil Code and the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法), which stipulates only a low-level of government supervision.

“A new law is necessary because the Civil Code and the Civil Associations Act are not sufficient to regulate how foundations manage government funding,” Hsu said.

There are more than 150 foundations that have received more than NT$200 billion (US$6.61 billion at the current exchange rate) in government funding.

Some foundations were established with properties transferred from the Japanese colonial government, including the Taiwan Telecommunication Industry Development Association, the Postal Association and Taiwan Sugar Corp, but the diminished role of the government in those foundations has caused concerns that public properties might be privatized and misappropriated.

The draft act would allow the government to restore public-turned-private foundations to their public nature and eliminate sinecure positions.

High-level foundation positions are often given to retired government officials, allowing them to receive minister-level salaries.

The draft act would transfer government-appointed positions into non-paid positions, Hsu said.