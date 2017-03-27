Beijing pick Lam named next HK chief

AP, HONG KONG

The candidate favored by Beijing’s Chinese Communist Party leaders was chosen as Hong Kong’s new leader yesterday, in the first such vote since huge pro-democracy protests erupted over the territory’s election system in 2014.

A committee dominated by pro-Beijing elites selected former Hong Kong chief secretary for administration Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) as chief executive even though she was far less popular than her main rival. Lam received 67 percent of the votes cast by the 1,194-member Election Committee.

Her victory was hardly a surprise. China’s leaders had lobbied heavily behind the scenes for the 59-year-old Lam, who is to become Hong Kong’s first female leader and its fourth since British colonial control ended in 1997.

After the votes were counted, she bowed to the crowd and shook hands with the second-place finisher, former Hong Kong secretary of finance John Tsang (曾俊華).

Some pro-democracy supporters in the official seating area yelled slogans and held up a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the 2014 protests, as the results were announced.

The elite Election Committee was at the root of the protests, with activists decrying the lack of a direct choice by Hong Kong’s 3.8 million registered voters.

Democracy supporters called yesterday’s vote a “fake election” and blasted Beijing for meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Political party Demosisto, founded by the young pro-democracy protest leader Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), said in a Facebook post that “this result is a nightmare to Hong Kongers.”

It said it would organize “a large civil disobedience protest” when Lam is sworn in on July 1.

Taipei yesterday congratulated Lam on her election and said it hoped for continued close cooperation with the territory.

“It is hoped that Taiwan and Hong Kong will maintain an outlook based on mutual benefits and improve their bilateral ties in a pragmatic way,” the Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

The New Power Party (NPP) issued a statement saying the Election Committee does not adequately represent the will of Hong Kongers.

Beijing’s actions show that the Umbrella movement’s demands for equitable representation and genuine elections demanded remain unheeded, the statement said.

However, such moves would not be able to suppress Hong Kongers’ will to democracy and self-determination, the NPP said, adding that Taiwanese stand alongside Hong Kongers in their struggle for freedom.

Lam, a lifelong civil servant, has a reputation as an efficient and pragmatic administrator, but is unpopular with Hong Kongers because she is seen as a proxy for Beijing and out of touch with ordinary people.

Tsang is highly popular because of his easygoing persona and deft use of social media. He was nicknamed “Pringles” or “Uncle Chips” in Cantonese for his signature mustache that drew comparisons to the snack food mascot.

Lam received 777 of the 1,163 validly cast votes. Tsang got 365 votes, or 31 percent, while the third candidate, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing (胡國興), had 21 votes.

As the next leader, Lam will inherit a territory roiled by political divisions, including a burgeoning independence movement, and saddled with sluggish economic growth. Many fear that Beijing is tightening control and undermining the “one country, two systems” framework that guarantees Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy.