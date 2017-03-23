Britain joins US in banning large electronic devices

AFP, LONDON

Britain on Tuesday joined the US in announcing bans on laptops and tablet computers from the cabin on flights from several Middle East and North African nations.

Canadian and French officials are considering whether to impose similar measures, but Germany, Australia and New Zealand said they are not mulling a ban.

The US ban applies to flights from 10 international airports in eight countries: Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco and Jordan.

The British ban affects all airports in six countries: Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

Britain said it would be banning “phones, laptops or tablets larger than a normal-sized mobile or smartphone” from direct inbound flights from the countries named.

It specified that the ban would apply to devices bigger than 16cm in length, 9.3cm wide and 1.5cm thick — smaller than some e-readers like Kindles.

The US said its ban applied to all electronic devices larger than an average-sized mobile phone, including game consoles.

Since US airlines do not have direct flights from the airports affected, its ban affects nine non-US airlines: EgyptAir, Emirates and Etihad Airways, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, Qatar Airways, Saudi Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

The British ban affects six British airlines, including charters — British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook and Thomson.

It also affects eight foreign carriers, including Egyptair, Royal Jordanian, Tunis Air and Turkish Airlines.

Airlines in the US have been given 96 hours, from 3am on Tuesday, to inform travelers. Officials were not able to say when the order would end.

The British ban should come into effect “in the coming days,” a Downing Street spokesman told the domestic Press Association news agency yesterday.

Officials in the UK and the US would not give any details on what exactly prompted the bans.

However, the US Department of Homeland Security said extremists were seeking “innovative methods” to attack jets.

It cited an incident in Somalia in February last year in which the al-Shabaab group said it had managed to place a bomb in a plane leaving Mogadishu for Djibouti.

The device exploded shortly after takeoff, ripping a hole in the plane’s side, but killed only the suspected bomber before the aircraft landed safely.

US authorities also cited the downing of a Russian airliner in Egypt in 2015, as well as attacks at airports in Brussels and Istanbul.

A government source in London only said Britain was “privy to the same intelligence” as the US.

“We face a constantly evolving threat from terrorism and must respond accordingly,” British Secretary of State for Transport Minister Chris Grayling said.

CNN quoted a US official as saying the ban was believed to be related to a threat posed by al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.