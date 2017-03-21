Most young Americans do not see Trump as true leader

AP, WASHINGTON

Jermaine Anderson keeps going back to the same memory of Donald Trump, then a candidate for president of the US, referring to some Mexican immigrants as rapists and murderers.

“You can’t be saying that [if] you’re the president,” says Anderson, a 21-year-old student from Coconut Creek, Florida.

That Trump is undeniably the US’ 45th president does not sit easily with young Americans like Anderson who are the nation’s increasingly diverse electorate of the future, according to a new poll.

A majority of young adults — 57 percent — see Trump’s presidency as illegitimate, including about three-quarters of blacks and large majorities of Latinos and Asians, the GenForward poll found.

GenForward is a poll of adults age 18 to 30 conducted by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

A slim majority of young whites in the poll, 53 percent, consider Trump a legitimate president, but even among that group 55 percent disapprove of the job he is doing, according to the survey.

Overall, just 22 percent of young adults approve of the job he is doing as US president, while 62 percent disapprove.

Just a quarter of young Americans have a favorable view of the Republican Party and six in 10 have an unfavorable view. Majorities of young people across racial and ethnic lines hold negative views of the Republicans.

The Democratic Party performs better, but views are not overwhelmingly positive. Young people are more likely to have a favorable view of the Democratic Party by a 47 percent to 36 percent margin, but just 14 percent say they have a strongly favorable view.

Views of the Democratic Party are most favorable among young people of color: About six in 10 blacks, Asians and Latinos hold positive views of it.

As for Trump, eight in 10 young people think he is doing poorly in terms of the policies put forward and seven in 10 have negative views of his presidential demeanor.

The poll of 1,833 adults age 18 to 30 was conducted from Feb. 16 to March 6 using a sample drawn from the probability-based GenForward panel, The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.