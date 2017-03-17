Trump vows appeal after court stymies new travel ban

Reuters, HONOLULU and NEW YORK

US President Donald Trump vowed to appeal a federal judge’s order placing an immediate halt on his revised travel ban, describing the ruling as judicial overreach that made the US look weak.

In granting the temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit by Hawaii, US District Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday found that “a reasonable, objective observer ... would conclude that the executive order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion.”

Early yesterday, US District Judge Theodore Chuang issued a nationwide preliminary injunction in a similar case in Maryland brought by refugee resettlement agencies represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Law Center.

Chuang ruled that the agencies were likely to succeed in proving that the travel ban portion of the executive order was intended to be a ban on Muslims and, as a result, violated the US constitution’s religious freedom protection.

“To avoid sowing seeds of division in our nation, upholding this fundamental constitutional principle at the core of our nation’s identity plainly serves a significant public interest,” Chuang wrote in his ruling.

The orders are only a first step and the government could ultimately win its underlying case.

Trump said he would take the case “as far as it needs to go,” including to the US Supreme Court, to get a ruling that the ban is legal.