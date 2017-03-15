US president plans to host Xi Jinping next month: reports

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump plans to host Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at a two-day summit next month, according to media reports, as his administration seeks to smooth relations with the world’s second-largest economy.

The meeting is tentatively scheduled for April 6 and April 7 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, US online media outlet Axios reported on Monday, citing officials familiar with the plans.

CNN also reported the planned summit, citing an unnamed administration official. It said the plan was tentative and that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was expected to finalize plans during a trip to Asia this week, which includes a stop in China.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the US government was preparing for a meeting between the two leaders, but was not ready to announce a date.

“Planning is ongoing for a visit between President Trump and President Xi at a date to be determined,” Spicer said, adding that any meeting would cover North Korea and other issues.

Previewing Tillerson’s Asia visit, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Susan Thornton told reporters it would “to some extent be paving the way for future high-level meetings between our two presidents.”

In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said both nations were in “close communication” about exchanges between their leaders and that information would be issued in a timely manner.

A summit would follow a string of other US-China meetings aimed at mending ties after strong criticism of China by Trump during his election campaign.

Thornton said the US is “pursuing a results-oriented relationship with China — one that benefits the American people, and one that remains faithful to our allies and presses China to abide by international rules and norms.”